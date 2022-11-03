Mhow: Advocates protest against police high-handedness

FP Photo

Mhow (Madhya Pradesh): The members of Advocates Association Mhow stayed away from work today in protest against the ill-treatment of a member of the association by the police. The Advocates Association Mhow has written a letter to the additional SP for appropriate legal against Mukesh Kanasia, an ASI posted at the Mhow police station for indecent behaviour with Sanjay Mitthal, a member of the Advocate Association.

The advocate was brought to the police station and made to sit there on Wednesday thus hampering his work. Despite the advocate, telling the police that he was an advocate and that the police should let him go he was not allowed to leave the police station for a long time. The advocate had written to the association in this regard.

The letter warns that if no action is taken against the ASI the members of the Association would refrain from doing their work for an indefinite period. The letter further urged the additional SP to direct subordinate officers in this regard so that such incidents are not repeated in the future.