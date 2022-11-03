Mhow: Negligence of doctors reported from primary health centre

Representative Photo | Pixabay

Mhow (Madhya Pradesh): A recent case of negligence of doctors has come to the fore at the primary health centres from rural area of the tehsil. When the villager, who went for treatment at the Gawli Palasia Primary Health Centre, found that the doctor was not there. He complained to the collector about this. The collector has taken cognisance in the matter. At the same time, the CMOH is going to take action.

According to information, on Tuesday morning at 9 am, villager Om Prakash Patidar had gone to the primary health centre for treatment due to BP problem. Patidar said that the doctors had not come to the centre till 9 in the morning. After waiting for 20 minutes, he called Dr Sharad Gupta. During this, a complaint was also made to the CMOH Dr Pradeep Goyal and collector Manish Singh over phone regarding negligence of the doctor. After which Dr Gupta at 10 o'clock came to the centre. As soon as the doctor came, instead of treating him, he started arguing. After this, when the CMOH was called again, at his behest, Dr Gupta got his BP checked and treated.

Earlier too, a complaint has been lodged at the CM helpline number regarding the negligence of doctors, but no action has been taken as of now. CMOH Pradeep Goyal said that a notice is being served to the concerned doctor. Action will be taken if satisfactory answer is not received.

