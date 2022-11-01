Mhow: Prabhat pheris start State Foundation Day celebrations

Mhow(Madhya Pradesh): Many programmes were organised on the foundation day of MP on November 1. The programmes would last for a week. The programmes started with Prabhat Pheri taken out by school children. After that, a plantation programme was organised. A test camp for the physically challenged persons was organised in the janpad campus Mhow. In this camp, more than 80 people got registered. Their certificates would be provided from the district hospital Indore.

The camp was inaugurated by district president Sardar Malviya and CEO Hemendra Chauhan. Equipment was distributed to the elderly and physically challenged people free of cost.