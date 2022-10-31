Bhopal: Diggy urges Nath to avoid his pic in yatra’s publicity material

Representative image

BHOPAL (Madhya Pradesh): Former Chief Minister Digvijaya Singh has sent a letter to Madhya Pradesh Congress President Kamal Nath that his photo should not be used in the publicity material being prepared for Bharat Jodo Yatra that has been launched by Rahul Gandhi.

The Bharat Jodo Yatra is expected to enter Madhya Pradesh from Maharashtra in December. BJP has pulled up Congress on Digvijaya Singh’s letter.

Digvijaya’s message to Nath has gone viral on social media. In the letter, Digvijaya has expressed hope that yatra would establish new dimensions of success and would infuse new energy in party workers. In his address to Kamal Nath, he said that he would always be with him.

He also said by seeing the small journeys being taken out in districts, it seemed that yatra would receive overwhelming response under leadership of Kamal Nath. He said that Rahul Gandhi’s yatra received good response in Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. Lakhs of people supported the yatra moving ahead with the message of harmony and love.

In Madhya Pradesh, Rahul Gandhi’s yatra will pass through Burhanpur, Agar Malwa before entering Rajasthan.

Medical Education Minister Vishvas Sarang said that Congress leadership had already decided that Digvijaya Singh’s pictures would not be used anywhere. Moreover, it is a known fact that Congress loses votes wherever poster of Digvijaya Singh is put up.

“It was a face-saving exercise by Digvijaya Singh to say that his pictures should not be used. On one hand, Rahul Gandhi says that he is taking yatra to connect India, but he is unable to connect to Congress,” Sarang added.

