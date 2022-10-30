e-Paper Get App
Bhopal: MCU VC calls on Maharashtra Governor

KG Suresh discusses media literacy, education with Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari

Updated: Sunday, October 30, 2022, 11:16 PM IST
article-image
Vice Chancellor of Makhanlal Chaturvedi University, Bhopal, Professor KG Suresh called on the Governor of Maharashtra Bhagat Singh Koshyari on Saturday | FP
Bhopal(Madhya Pradesh): Vice Chancellor of Makhanlal Chaturvedi University, Bhopal, Professor KG Suresh called on the Governor of Maharashtra Bhagat Singh Koshyari on Saturday.

Professor Suresh held a discussion on several topics including media education and literacy.

Professor Suresh has been running National Media Literacy Campaign for the last several years to face the challenges of Infodemic and Fake News. He also addressed several seminars on the topic related to the campaign in many universities of the country and abroad.

He has also given information-related interviews to people in many newspapers and television channels. He said that National Media Literacy Mission would raise awareness among people.

Students will get media related information along with their elementary education, so that people will understand seriousness of media, he added. Professor Suresh said the Governor of Maharashtra assured of cooperation to him.

article-image

