MP: Health Workers Condemn Assault On ANM, Urge Action

Representative Photo |

Neemuch (Madhya Pradesh): In a disturbing incident, an employee, ANM Jyoti Goud, posted at sub-health centre Semli Istmurar in Manasa block, was assaulted and robbed by a couple on Tuesday. The attack erupted over the issuance of a vaccination card, highlighting the increasing challenges faced by frontline health workers. Expressing their dissent, employees from the health department of Manasa block gathered on Thursday to condemn the incident.

They convened at Manasa government hospital, where they submitted a memorandum to the block medical officer (BMO) while demanding immediate action against the perpetrators. Following this, the aggrieved employees proceeded to the SDM office, local police station, and regional MLA office, submitting their memorandums.

According to the memorandum, ANM Jyoti Goud was subjected to physical assault and verbal abuse by a couple in the village during a dispute related to the issuance of a vaccination card. Shockingly, the assailants also looted her jewellery during the altercation. The health department employees of Manasa block are now demanding swift and stringent action against the accused couple to ensure that such incidents do not become a precedent. They also raised slogans against the department for inaction.