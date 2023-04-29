MP: Health check-up camp at Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya Mhow

Mhow (Madhya Pradesh): A one-day free health check-up camp for students of classes VII to XII was organised by the National Level NGO Family Planning Association of India, Indore Branch at Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya, Manpur, under the leadership of in-charge principal KK Sharma, on Wednesday.

Association’s Indore branch manager Pratul Jain while addressing students advised them to be aware of their mental and physical health. Dr Vaishali Chaturvedi conducted haemoglobin test by taking blood samples of students and also provided free treatment, advice and medicines to girl students for health related problems in adolescence.

Staff members, including about 200 students, were also given health check-up. The programme was conducted by Avneesh Sarathe and gratitude was expressed by senior teacher Dwarka Prasad Rajak.

Read Also MP: Admin frees MPSIDC land of encroachment in Mhow