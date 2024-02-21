MP HC Gives Go-Ahead For Admission In 169 Nursing Colleges

MP High Court | File Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Principal bench of Madhya Pradesh High Court has given its go-ahead for admission in 169 nursing colleges, which were found fit in an inquiry by CBI for offering nursing courses, from session 2023-24.

“The colleges, which have been given clean-chit on finding them suitable by the CBI in its report submitted before this court, can be green-signaled to take admission of the students for the academic session2023-24 and further direction can be issued to the respondents to initiate their process for granting recognition and affiliation,” a division bench comprising Justice Sanjay Dwivedi and Justice Achal Kumar Paliwal said.

The report of CBI shows that out of 308 nursing colleges that were inspected, 169 colleges have been found suitable for operation. After mulling over the underlying aspects, the court found that the students of these suitable colleges should not face further loss in as much as they are not at fault and their colleges are fulfilling the norms and requirements for possessing recognition and as such they should be granted affiliation.

The origin of pro bono publico is predicated on the allegations about committing umpteen illegalities and irregularities in granting recognition and affiliation to the nursing colleges which are not fulfilling the requirement and are misnomers in the name of college.

It is propounded in the petition that after getting the recognition and affiliation, such colleges without facilitating requisite teaching and clinical training would produce maladroit nurses and the students who acquire the qualification of nursing from these colleges would ever remain in-dexterous in performing their work in the absence adequate teaching, which would be detrimental to the society.

“Of a note, the colleges which are following the norms cannot be placed at par with those which are found unsuitable and this court has already directed the state-authorities to immediately close down such colleges,” the division bench observed.

Keeping in mind the future progression of the students, which already remained in doldrums for quite a long time due to pendency of these petitions and orders passed time to time, the court directed for regularising the session 2023-24 of the colleges found suitable to start proceeding for giving provisional admission to the students and it is expected from the respondents-authorities to proffer full cooperation in favour of these colleges.

No decision on 56 colleges which moved SC

Petition’s advocate Naman Nagrath also pinpointed about 56 colleges which were initially part of the CBI enquiry but got a moratorium from the apex court on the CBI probe saying that they should not get relief from the present order of the HC.

When the matter is seized by the Supreme Court in regard to those 56 colleges, the HC court judges said that they do not think it apposite to pass any order about these colleges and it is advisable to the petitioner to seek leave of Supreme Court and get the orders, if any, is required for ventilation of their grievance from the Supreme Court.