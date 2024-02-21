West Discom Joins Hands With IIM Indore For Micro-Irrigation

IIM Indore |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): In a concerted effort to address the escalating issue of diminishing groundwater levels and ensure sustainable water usage for agriculture, Madhya Pradesh West Zone Electricity Distribution Company in collaboration with the Indian Institute of Management Indore, has launched a survey.

Focused on four crucial agricultural feeders falling under the Indore rural electricity circle, approximately 1,500 farmers in the Seoni and Banjari, Mathwada, and Ghata Billaud regions are now part of the comprehensive survey. This initiative aims to prioritize and implement water-efficient irrigation methods, specifically through the adoption of drip irrigation or sprinkler systems.

West Discom is aligning with the government's vision to combat water scarcity and reduce electricity expenditure in the agricultural sector. Drip irrigation, touted as an environmentally friendly technique, ensures that crops receive only the required amount of water, mitigating water wastage and preventing potential crop damage due to overwatering.

West Discom's Amit Tomar, stated, "This initiative not only seeks to curtail water consumption but also aims to decrease electricity expenses associated with traditional water drawing methods, contributing to a more sustainable and cost-effective farming ecosystem."

The survey, orchestrated by the West Discom in adherence to the Central Government's directives, is a strategic move towards fostering agricultural practices that are both water-efficient and economically viable.

This initiative holds promise for the farming community by addressing critical concerns related to water availability and power consumption, paving the way for a more resilient and sustainable agricultural future.

As the survey progresses, farmers, policymakers, and environmentalists eagerly anticipate the positive impact this innovative approach could have on the region's water resources and agricultural landscape.