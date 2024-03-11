MP: HC Directs Lokayukta To Probe Irregularities In Mandu Utsav Organising Agency Selection

Dhar (Madhya Pradesh): The Indore bench of Madhya Pradesh High Court, on Monday, directed the DGP, Lokayukta to investigate alleged irregularities and corruption in the selection of the organising agency for 'Mandu Utsav', which was organised by the state tourism department in 2023. The High Court has set a deadline of three months for the investigation and has directed the authorities to inform the applicant, Brajmohan Agnihotri alias Chhotu Shastri, about the progress of the investigation. The court's decision came after Brajmohan Agnihotri filed a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) against the Madhya Pradesh Government and others, alleging irregularities in the tender process for selecting the organising company.

Agnihotri had submitted complaints to the Lokayukta on multiple occasions, but no action was taken, prompting him to seek justice through legal means. It was revealed that e-tenders for Mandu Utsav were opened on January 16, 2023, but the letter of allotment was shown to be issued on December 20, 2022, indicating a discrepancy in the tender process. This discrepancy suggests a potential criminal nexus between the bidding firm and the officials involved in the tender process.

What went wrong?

The Mandu Utsav, held from January 7 to 11, 2023, has come under scrutiny due to alleged irregularities in the tender process. E-tenders were solicited for the event, and documents indicate that the financial bid was opened on January 16, 2023. However, the Madhya Pradesh Tourism Board's records show that the letter of allotment was issued on December 20, 2022, before the financial bids were opened.

This timeline discrepancy raises serious questions about the transparency and integrity of the tender process. It suggests the possibility of collusion between the bidding firm and officials within the Tourism Board, resulting in a predetermined outcome for the contract. Such actions would constitute corruption and would undermine the principles of fair competition and public trust. The documents available online seem to provide compelling evidence of these irregularities, indicating the need for a thorough investigation into the matter. It is crucial to hold the responsible officials and the bidding firm accountable if these allegations are substantiated, to ensure transparency and accountability in public procurement processes.