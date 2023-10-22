MP: Harshwardhan Camp Disappointed In Burhanpur

Burhanpur (Madhya Pradesh): The voices of protest have intensified in Burhanpur after BJP denied ticket to Harshwardhan Singh, son of former MP and state BJP president late Nandkumar Singh Chauhan.

In Burhanpur, supporters raised slogans, “Nandu Bhaiya Amar Rahe” and “Nimar ki Naiya Nandu Bhaiya” immediately after Harshwardhan landed in Burhanpur railway station. Earlier, Nandkumar Singh Chauhan’s wife Durgeshwari Chauhan also raised questions about the party decision and expressed her disappointment and questioned the party's decision, emphasising the years of dedication and service her husband had given. The denial of the ticket has sparked a debate on the party's selection process and raised concerns among supporters about the future direction of the party.

Notably, the party has given ticket to state spokesperson and former Cabinet minister Archana Chittnis against Congress candidate Thakur Surendra Singh Naval Singh, despite she had lost 2018 assembly elections against same candidate by a margin of more than 5,000 votes.

Harshvardhan makes serious allegations Harshvardhan Singh has made serious allegations against BJP candidate Archana Chitnis. He said that for the second consecutive time, the people of Nimar have been cheated. We were deceived, BJP had already said that tickets will not be given to the losers and tickets have been given to those who have lost to independents and those who are accused of corruption.

Harshvardhan said that he is a servant of the public and will discuss with the public, whatever they suggest will do. On the question of contesting elections as an independent, he said, “I will do whatever the public and my supporters say. I do not consider it appropriate to talk to senior leaders as I did not get any call from anyone.”

Cong workers question Gendubai’s candidature

Not only BJP but Congress candidate from the tribal-dominating Nepanagar assembly seat also facing a party internal rift. Congress announced Gendubai Chouhan as its candidate for the respective seat which is reserved for the scheduled tribe and now party workers questioning Gendubai’s candidature since she married a person of the Agrawal community.

Congress workers claimed that Gendubai is no more tribal and party must give ticket to the tribal community.

Not only tribal community members but also their leaders are opposing Gendubai. For the last three days, effigies were burnt at places like Nepanagar, Khaknar, Bori Dhulkot, and Bijori. People of the community called it a threat to tribal reservations. They said that because she married to another community, she became a non-tribal. The candidate should belong to ST.

