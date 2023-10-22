Indore: 7 Men From Bhopal Involved In Online Cricket Betting Held 

FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The city crime branch raided a flat and arrested seven persons while they were betting online for the World Cup cricket match in the Lasudia police station jurisdiction area on Saturday. The accused are from Bhopal and were betting in a rented house after issuing IDs to the customers.

Additional DCP (crime) Rajesh Dandotia said that the crime branch was instructed to keep an eye on the betting activities in the city and information was received about the betting in a flat.

The officials reached the Shiv Vatika Building in the Nipania area and raided a flat where seven people were found betting online on the England vs South Africa match.

The accused had hired the flat on rent a few days ago. They used to allot IDs to the customers for betting online through some websites. Four laptops, 10 mobile phones, one modular to allot the IDs, two Wi-Fi modems and 10 SIM Cards were recovered from the spot.

A register with accounts of crores of rupees was also recovered. The accused used to bet 24 hours in different shifts. The accused were identified as Chetan Kushwah, Pankaj Birthare, Sarwan Mukhiya, Madhav Pal, Yash Mandloi, Harikrishna Mehra and Aman Mehra, all residents of Bhopal.

The accused informed the crime branch that they used to bet through the websites and were paid a monthly salary by Chetan. The crime branch is trying to know about other people engaged in the betting activity.

