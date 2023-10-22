MP: Martyred Cops Remembered In Narmadapuram

Narmadapuram (Madhya Pradesh): The policemen, RPF, CISF, BSF and other security agencies were remembered on Saturday for sacrificing their lives at the time of performing their duty.

Inspector general of police Irshad Wali, DIG Jagat Singh, collector Neeraj Kumar Singh superintendent of police Gurkaran Singh and ADM Devendra Singh were present at a function held at police lines to remember the cops who laid down their lives working for the nation.

RFP commandant from Rajasthan AK Meena laid a wreath at the memorial.

In the morning, superintendent of police Gurkaran Singh tucked the police Flag Day badge to the uniform of Ishrad Wali and to the collector Neeraj Kumar Singh.

IG, SP and the parade team saluted the martyrs, and the Pallbearer Party gave a Roll of Honour and a Namawali of the martyrs to the IG.

The IG in turn gave the Roll of Honour and the Namawali to the SP for reading their names.

The SP then recited the names of martyrs.

Four dumpers confiscated

A team of the mining department confiscated four dumpers for transporting sand mined from Ghanabadh and Chaplasar villages in the district, official sources said.

The dumpers were caught near the Kesla area. District mining officer Divesh Markam said that the confiscated dumpers had been kept on the premises of the Kesla police station.

The mining department has launched a campaign against illegal miners, Markam said, adding that the action will continue.