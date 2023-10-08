MP: Hariphatak Scheme Near Mahakal Mandir    

A meeting of board of directors of Ujjain Development Authority in progress | FP PHOTO

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): In the meeting of the board of directors of Ujjain Development Authority (UDA) on Saturday, lease deeds of 34 plots of the Harifatak Scheme located near Mahakaleshwar Temple were cancelled due to violation of terms of allotment.

CEO Sandeep Soni said that the meeting was held under the chairmanship of UDA chairman Shyam Bansal. In the meeting, it was mainly decided to cancel the leasehold of 34 plots of the Harifatak Scheme.

The lease deed and allotment conditions of the authority were being violated by the said allottees and contrary to the terms of the lease deed, commercial use was being done instead of residential.

Also, breaking the rules of the authority, the allottees have divided and sub-divided the property on the spot. Even after the lease period of many allottees has ended, they have not renewed their lease to date, which is a clear violation of the lease deed and terms of allotment.

It was also found on the spot that many allottees had transferred property to other people without the permission of the authority, which is against the rules. In another proposal, approval was given for the sale of plots in the commercial block of Shipra Vihar Yojana.

Besides, approval was also given for the development work of the new shopping complex to be built behind Nanakheda Petrol Pump. In another proposal, the board of directors gave permition to take further action regarding the authority’s new development plans TDS-3 and TDS-4.

During the meeting, collector Kumar Purushottam gave suggestions to make big parks and playgrounds for children to play in the new housing scheme TDS-3 and TDS-4.

In a resolution, it was decided to terminate the services of UDA employee Nirbhay Singh after his conviction by the court. The decision to provide dearness allowance to the employees of the authority was also confirmed.

