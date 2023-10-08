MP: Anil Ambani, Vivek Agnihotri Arrive At Mahakal’s Darbar  

Business tycoon Anil Ambani along with his family members worships Mahakaleshwar Jyotirlingam in Ujjain on Saturday | FP PHOTO

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): Business tycoon Anil Ambani along with his wife Tina and other close relatives visited Mahakaleshwar Temple to pay obeisance to the presiding deity here on Saturday afternoon.

Film director Vivek Agnihotri present at Nandi Hall | FP PHOTO

They arrived here by road from Indore and did pujan-abhishek in the prescribed dress code at the garbh-griha. They also sat near Nandi and sought blessings.

Meanwhile, the director of film ‘The Kashmir Files’ Vivek Agnihotri also visited the temple and sought the blessings of Lord Mahakal from Nandi Hall.

