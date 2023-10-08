 MP: Anil Ambani, Vivek Agnihotri Arrive At Mahakal’s Darbar  
FP News ServiceUpdated: Sunday, October 08, 2023, 02:41 AM IST
article-image
Business tycoon Anil Ambani along with his family members worships Mahakaleshwar Jyotirlingam in Ujjain on Saturday | FP PHOTO  

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): Business tycoon Anil Ambani along with his wife Tina and other close relatives visited Mahakaleshwar Temple to pay obeisance to the presiding deity here on Saturday afternoon.

Film director Vivek Agnihotri present at Nandi Hall 

Film director Vivek Agnihotri present at Nandi Hall  | FP PHOTO  

They arrived here by road from Indore and did pujan-abhishek in the prescribed dress code at the garbh-griha. They also sat near Nandi and sought blessings. 

Meanwhile, the director of film ‘The Kashmir Files’ Vivek Agnihotri also visited the temple and sought the blessings of Lord Mahakal from Nandi Hall.     

Ken Betwa River Link Boon For MP & UP: Madhya Pradesh CM
