Ken Betwa River Link Boon For MP & UP: Madhya Pradesh CM

FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said Central Zonal Council (CZC) played an important role in strengthening federal structure. Ken Betwa river link project is a boon for Madhya Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh.

CZC has increased mutual cooperation among the states and paved way for their all round development. On Saturday, Union Home Minister Amit Shah chaired the 24th Central Zonal Committee meeting held in Narendra Nagar in Uttarkhand, which chief minister attended virtually.

Chouhan said there could be differences among the states in terms of working style and at ideological level but the dreams of states could not be different.

He was of the view that council was working for resolution taken by Prime Minister and thus helped in strengthening cooperative federalism. Chouhan said on the lines of Self Reliant India, it was Madhya Pradesh where roadmap of development of was planned.