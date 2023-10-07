Congress MP Digvijaya Singh Asked To Appear Before Court For Remarks Over RSS leader Golwalkar

Congress leader Digvijaya Singh |

Thane Magistrate Court has issued a summon to Congress MP Digvijaya Singh for his alleged defamatory social media post against Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) leader Madhav Sadashivrao Golwalkar.

The defamation case was filed by an RSS worker from Thane Vivek Champanerkar.

Singh has been asked to appear before the court on November 20.

Golwalkar was the second Sarsanghchalak ("Chief") of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS). He is considered one of the most influential and prominent figures among Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh by his followers.

Earlier, an FIR was lodged against Digvijay Singh in Indore's Tukoganj Police Station over his alleged remark on Guru Golwalkar.

Digvijay Singh was booked under sections 153A, 469, 500 and 505 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), an official had said.

Former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Digvijay Singh on July 8 tweeted a poster, which he captioned, "Do know what Guru Golwalkar ji's thoughts were for the Dalits, backwards and Muslims and on the right on national water, forest and land.

"In the tweet, Golwalkar was quoted saying that he would rather live under British rule than have equal rights given to Dalits, backwards and Muslims.

In his reply to Digvijay Singh on the social media platform Twitter, senior RSS official Sunil Ambekar said, "In the context of Shri Golwalkar Guruji, this tweet is factless and is going to create social disharmony. This false photoshopped picture has been put up with the aim of tarnishing the image of the Sangh. Shri Guruji never said such a thing. His whole life was engaged in ending social discrimination."

