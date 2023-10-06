Bhopal: Tourism Dept Comes Up With Kuno Forest Festival & Gandhi Sagar Floating Festival

FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh tourism board has announced first-ever Kuno Forest Festivals along with the second edition of Gandhi Sagar Floating festival. Gandhi Sagar floating festival will commence from October 27 while Kuno forest festival will start from December 1.

This information was provided by principal secretary Tourism and Culture Sheo Shekhar Shukla at a press conference on Friday.

Talking about Kuno Forest Festival, he said against the stunning backdrop of Kuno National Park, this event offers a unique opportunity to explore the captivating wilderness. Besides, one can visit the historical Sheopur Fort, Dob Kund, some 150-year -old railway bridge and ancient Mughal caves etc.

Moreover, guided safaris will provide fascinating insights into the wildlife including leopards, deer, blue bucks and migratory birds.

However, Cheetahs would not be available for public viewing as they are currently inside the enclosures. In Kuno, there are 14 adult cheetahs and one cub.

With Luxurious tent cities, both Kuno Forest Festival and Gandhi Sagar Floating Festival offer heart-pounding activities such as Kayaking, jet skiing, hot air ballooning, horse riding, air gun shooting, parasailing etc. In addition to this, one can experience jungle safari to encounter the rich wild life.

On being asked how speed boat ride could be arranged as NGT had banned speed boats and cruise boats in water bodies of state, he said the department is studying the order. Principal chief conservator of forest Asim Shrivastava was among those present.