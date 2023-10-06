Amit Shah Appreciates MP For Restraining Naxals In State

Home Minister Amit Shah |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Union home minister Amit Shah appreciated the work done by the Madhya Pradesh security forces in curbing naxals in the state. Shah took a review meeting of the security situation in LWE-affected states, in New Delhi on Friday. “In two years the Left Wing Extremism will be totally eliminated from the country... The Year 2022 witnessed the lowest number of violence and deaths in Naxal-hit areas in the last four decades,” Shah said in the meeting.

The review meeting was attended by the Madhya Pradesh home minister Narrotam Mishra, ACS Home Rajesh Rajora, DGP Sudhir Saxena and DIG naxal Tarun Nayak.

Nayak told Free Press that the state has done remarkable work in suppressing the naxal activities in the state. In the past one year, nine big naxals had been gunned down and recently a senior naxal leader was arrested from Jabalpur, he added.

He further informed that the Union home minister appreciated the work of the state security forces in checking naxals activities in the state.

Shah to chair Central Zonal Council meet today, MP, Chhattisgarh, UP, Uttarakhand to participate

Union Home Minister Amit Shah will chair a meeting of Central Zonal Council on Saturday in which officials from Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand will be present. The meeting will be held in Uttarakhand's Narendra Nagar.

Issues like connectivity, power, sharing of river waters and other matters of common interests will be taken up for discussion, officials said on Friday.

The 24th meeting of the council will also discuss issues of national importance also. It will include boundary-related disputes, security, infrastructure-related matters such as roads, transport, industries, water and power, matters pertaining to forests and environment, housing, education, food security, tourism and transport.

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)