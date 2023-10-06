Bhopal Crime: Class 11 Student Stabs 2 In Ayodhya Nagar, Held | Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A 17-year-old Class 11 student at a private school stabbed two of his classmates following a dispute in Ayodhya Nagar on Wednesday late night, the police said. The accused was about to flee to Indore but was detained within two hours. The case was reported to police on Thursday late night.

Ayodhya Nagar police station house officer (SHO) Ritesh Sharma said complainant Yash Verma, a resident of Minal Residency, had a fight with his classmate Jogeshwar Shakya. Verma, on Wednesday night, went out to walk his dog when he met Shakya. They had a heated argument following which Shakya stabbed Verma on his neck. Another classmate Gaurav was also stabbed by Shakya on his hands and stomach.

The locals rushed the duo to the hospital and informed police, who registered a case and detained accused. The accused was in a bid to flee to Indore but was detained within two hours, SHO Sharma said.

Molestation accused kills self

A 22-year-old man, who had earlier been booked by the police on charges of molestation, ended his life at his house in Gandhi Nagar on Thursday late night, the police said. Gandhi Nagar police station house officer (SHO) Praveen Tripathi said Rahul Thakur (22) was a painter whose parents had died earlier. He stayed at Gandhi Nagar with his younger brother Abhay.

On Thursday late night, Rahul returned home and hanged himself to death in his room. On Friday morning, his brother Abhay spotted his hung body. The police brought down his body.

Abhay told police that Rahul was booked on charges of molestation after which he suffered from depression. The police did not recover suicide note. Further investigation is on.