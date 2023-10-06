 Bhopal: Autodriver Beaten With Hammer & Rods In Kolar, Dies
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalBhopal: Autodriver Beaten With Hammer & Rods In Kolar, Dies

Bhopal: Autodriver Beaten With Hammer & Rods In Kolar, Dies

The body of the youth was handed over to his relatives after a post-mortem on Friday.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Friday, October 06, 2023, 04:33 PM IST
article-image
Representational Pic |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): An autodriver was brutally beaten to death following a dispute with some youths in Kolar area on Thursday night. The Kolar police took the deceased to JK Hospital and Medical College, where he was declared dead.

According to information, on Thursday night, the youth was invited to D-Mart for reconciliation, where four youths allegedly attacked him with a hammer and rod. The continued to beat him till there was blood all over.

The body of the youth was handed over to his relatives after a post-mortem on Friday. In connection with the case, four suspects are in custody and undergoing interrogation.

Read Also
Bhopal Man Holds Pune Woman Captive For 4 Days In Awadhpuri, Rapes Her
article-image

The Kolar police stated that Samiruddin, a 28-year-old auto driver residing in Jahangirabad, operated a CNG auto on rent in the Kolar D-Mart area. On Wednesday, a dispute arose between Samiruddin and Gulab, and Ajay over some matter. The next day, on Thursday evening, Gulab and Ajay summoned Samiruddin to settle the matter through an intermediary.

He reached the specified location near Kolar D-Mart around 7:30 PM. As soon as he arrived, Gulab, Ajay, Sanjay, and Asaram assaulted him. They continued beating Samiruddin until he succumbed to the injuries.

According to local reports, Saifuddin, residing in Jahangirabad, stated that his elder brother Samiruddin was at home on Thursday evening. At that time, a youth named Prince came to their house. He took the brother on the pretext of a conversation. While leaving, Samiruddin told his wife, sister-in-law, and child that he would be back soon. When several hours passed and the brother did not return home, inquiries were made. Later, it was discovered that he had been called for a compromise and had been fatally assaulted.

Read Also
Madhya Pradesh: Don't Believe WhatsApp Messages, Model Code Of Conduct Will Not Be Announced Today,...
article-image

According to family members, Samiruddin had a love marriage in 2013 and had a wife and a 5-year-old son. He operated a CNG auto on rent and mostly plied his auto in Kolar.

DCP Kanesh Sundar Singh of Zone-4 informed that Gulab, Ajay, Sanjay, and Asaram have been taken into custody in connection with Samiruddin's case. The reason for the dispute with the four is being investigated. The four arrested suspects belong to Bhanpur.

In the initial questioning, they stated that Samiruddin was warned against talking to a girl, but he did not comply. This disagreement led to his murder.

Read Also
Bhopal: CM Dedicates And Lays Foundation Stone Of Rs 53000 Cr Projects
article-image

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Bhopal Crime: Class 11 Student Stabs 2 In Ayodhya Nagar, Held

Bhopal Crime: Class 11 Student Stabs 2 In Ayodhya Nagar, Held

MP: CM Chouhan Launches Numerous Construction Works Worth Rs 334 Crore 43 Lakh To Budhni Assembly...

MP: CM Chouhan Launches Numerous Construction Works Worth Rs 334 Crore 43 Lakh To Budhni Assembly...

Bhopal: 375 Dengue Cases Expose BMC’s Failure To Improve Sanitation

Bhopal: 375 Dengue Cases Expose BMC’s Failure To Improve Sanitation

MP Election: ‘What Was Congress Waiting For Since 70 Years?’ Asks Union Minister Scindia On...

MP Election: ‘What Was Congress Waiting For Since 70 Years?’ Asks Union Minister Scindia On...

MP: Laser Show, Musical Fountains To Enhance Tourist Experience At Jabalpur's Gaurighat Soon

MP: Laser Show, Musical Fountains To Enhance Tourist Experience At Jabalpur's Gaurighat Soon