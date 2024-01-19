MP: Half Burnt Body Of Dhar Bajrang Dal Convener Found

Representative Image

Sardarpur (Madhya Pradesh): A half burnt body of the Bajrang Dal Dhar district convener was found in Chhora-Chhori Dungri area under Kalyanpur in Jhabua district on January 16. The police suspected that the accused burnt the body to erase the identity of the deceased. As per details, the deceased was identified as Mohnish Singh Solanki of Amjhera. The police utilised press and social media to identify unidentified body and registered a case with Kalyanpura police station in Jhabua.

The body was sent to Ratlam hospital for a psot-mortem and later handed over to the kin. The aggrieved family members staged a protest by placing the body at the Rajgarh old bus stand, demanding capital punishment for the culprits. During the course of investigation, it was revealed that Mohnish was in a romantic relationship with a girl from a prominent family of the town. However, her wedding had been arranged in Godhra, Gujarat. Mohnish went to Godhra to discuss the matter with the family where the girl's wedding was fixed.

However, he was kidnapped and was later found dead in Kalyanpura. The Godhra police had registered a kidnapping case. However, the circumstances surrounding his death remain mysterious, with police suspecting foul play. It is still unclear whether the murder occurred in Godhra or elsewhere, and if the body was subsequently burned and disposed of in Kalyanpura.

Sardarpur SDOP Ashutosh Patel said that victim's face was severely burnt. A comprehensive inquiry is underway into the matter. Kalyanpura police station in-charge, Nirbhay Singh Bhuria, shed light on the victim's love affair and his visit to Godhra, where he was allegedly kidnapped and murdered. Godhra Police has been investigating into the case.