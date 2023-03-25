MP Gupta conferred with Sansad Ratna Award in Mandsaur

Arvind

Mandsaur (Madhya Pradesh): Local MP Sudhir Gupta was honoured with the Sansad Ratna Award recently. He has bagged this award for the fifth time for his work, activism and community development.

Prime Point Foundation selected 13 MPs for the Sansad Ratna Award 2023. The award ceremony was held under the chairmanship of Haryana Governor Bandaru Dattatreya, Union minister of state for parliamentary affairs and culture Arjun Ram Meghwal and chairman of National Commission for Backward Classes Hansraj Ahir as chief guest in Delhi.

MP Sudhir Gupta was conferred with the award on the basis of cumulative performance in Question Hour, Private Members' Bills and Members' Debates from the beginning of 17th Lok Sabha till the end of Winter Session 2022.

MP Gupta termed the award as an honour of the voters of his parliamentary constituency as they had elected him as their representative.

Recipients of Sansad Ratna Award was decided by a jury committee of eminent parliamentarians and civil society members chaired by former Chief Election Commissioner of India TS Krishnamurthy and headed by minister of state for parliamentary affairs Arjun Ram Meghwal.

On Wednesday, Srinivasan, the founder and chairman of Prime Point Foundation, stated that the Sansad Ratna Awards were established at the suggestion of Dr APJ Abdul Kalam to recognise the best performing parliamentarians.

