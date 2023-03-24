Madhya Pradesh: Youth Mahapanchayat 2023 in Mandsaur live streamed

Mandsaur (Madhya Pradesh): Youth Mahapanchayat 2023 was broadcast live at Kushabhau Thackeray Stadium, Mandsaur on Thursday. The event was organized under the joint aegis of Government Girls College and Rajiv Gandhi Government Post Graduate College, Mandsaur.

MLA Yashpal Singh Sisodiya, municipal president Rama Devi Gurjar, vice-president Namrata Chawla, Collector Dilip Kumar Yadav and Naresh Chandwani took addressed the youth. They also shed light on state’s policies for youth and wished for students’s better future. Principal DL Patidar said that over 150 students participated in the event along with professors, guest teachers, outsourced employees and staff. Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan released a book on youth policy at an event in Bhopal on Thursday to enlist their support in the upcoming assembly election. Popular departmental schemes for the youth and future policies were discussed. Youths from each district participated in the event while a large number joined it through virtual medium.

