MP: Gujarat Crime Branch Detains Harsud Bajrang Dal President In Connection With 25-Yr-Old Incident

Khandwa (Madhya Pradesh): A crime branch team from Ahmedabad, Gujarat, detained Harsud Bajrang Dal president Dr Ajay Patel in connection with one 25-year-old look incident reported in Navsari district of Gujarat.

According to Gujarat Police, Dr Patel was living in Harsud with a different identity. His real name is Motilal Hari Singh alias Hansraj Jatav and a native of Dhulia district of Maharashtra. He was booked under Section 398 (dacoity when armed with deadly weapon) of IPC in Navsari police station of Gujarat.

Gujarat Police was searching for the accused Motilal Hari Singh for 25 years.

Meanwhile, the arrest of Bajrang Dal president Dr Patel by Gujarat Crime Branch late on Wednesday evening created a stir in the area.

Inspector K Sisodia of Gujarat Crime Branch said that Motilal is originally a resident of village Bhatpure tehsil Sherpur district Dhulia of Maharashtra. The raid was conducted on the basis of information that accused Motilal was in Harsud and Killod area of Khandwa district. The accused was living here under a changed name.

In connection with the crime in Navsari, Gujarat, the team of Ahmedabad Crime Branch has detained the accused Motilal alias Dr. Ajay Patel from here.

When contacted Harsud police station in-charge Amit Kori confirmed the police raid here saying that the team of Ahmedabad Crime Branch (Gujarat) reached here in search of the absconding accused. The accused Motilal alias Dr Ajay Patel has been arrested and taken away.