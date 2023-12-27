MP: Group Commander Brigadier Jain Inspects 10 MP NCC Battalion In Ujjain

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): Group Commander Brigadier Saurabh Jain inspected the 10 MP NCC Battalion here on Tuesday.

The Group Commander was given a Guard of Honour under the leadership of Battalion Commanding Officer Colonel Gyan Prakash Chaudhary (Army Medal).

After a courtesy call by Brigadier Jain to the officers and army staff of all the units of the battalion, Commanding Officer Colonel Chaudhary presented a powerpoint presentation on various activities conducted by the battalion and its achievements.

Group Commander Brigadier Jain expressed happiness over the systematic operations and achievements of the battalion and boosted the morale of all the officers, employees and cadets of the battalion. Vikram University vice-chancellor Prof Akhilesh Kumar Pandey thanked NCC for its cooperation by paying a courtesy visit.

Senior Division NCC officers Dr Saroj Ratnakar, Dr Chandrashekhar Sharma, Dr Sanjay Singh Baronia were promoted from Lieutenant to Captain rank by the Group Commander and Commanding Officer, Raghavendra Singh Deora was given the Lieutenant rank, and in the same order, First Officer of the Junior Division GK Sharma, Second Officer Radheshyam Solanki, Second Officer Yogesh Srivastava, Second Officer Gokul Prasad Dhaneria, Second Officer Talib Hussain, Second Officer Deepesh Ghanawat were given the rank.