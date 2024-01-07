 MP: Govt's Welfare Schemes Showcased
MP: Govt's Welfare Schemes Showcased

FP News ServiceUpdated: Sunday, January 07, 2024, 10:49 PM IST
Garoth (Madhya Pradesh): The Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra rolled out in the town on Sunday. The objective of the Yatra is to ensure that the benefits of government-led schemes reach all the targeted beneficiaries in a time-bound manner. The main programme was held at Shahid Chowk old bus stand and the event brought the government's welfare schemes closer to the public.

MP Sudhir Gupta graced the event as chief guest. MLA Chander Singh Sisodia, former MLA Devi Lal Dhakad, municipal council president Rajesh Sethia, and BJP mandal president Umrao Singh Chauhan also attended the programme. MP assured possible redressal to grievances of the public and also highlighted the government's dedication to citizen-centric governance.

The event witnessed the distribution of governmental benefits such as Ujjwala gas connections and bank loan schemes to eligible beneficiaries. Moreover, the event served as a platform to disseminate comprehensive information about various government welfare initiatives. Various stalls representing different government departments were also put up. Notably, Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra aimed to raise awareness through outreach activities and achieve saturation of various welfare schemes. During the Yatra, a significant number of citizens have engaged in various government schemes, showcasing substantial participation.

