MP Weather Update: Rainfall In Harda, Bhopal, Indore; Gwalior-Guna Colder Than Himachal; Temperature To Drop Further After Jan 12 | Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): It rained at many places of Madhya Pradesh on the first weekend of the new year including Indore, Bhopal, Narmadapuram and also Harda. Harda experienced a heavy rain on SUnday morning, whereas it has been drizzling in Bhopal since 1 pm. Intermittent drizzle continues in Narmadapuram also.

Gwalior and Guna remain coldest

The maximum temperature in Gwalior and Guna is between 15 to 17 degrees Celsius. Both the cities are colder than the major cities of Himachal-Uttarakhand – Dharamshala, Chamba, Mandi and Dehradun which is more than 17 degrees Celsius.

On Saturday, the temperature remained below 20° Celsius in 11 cities of Madhya Pradesh, while on Sunday rain is expected in 10 districts of MP including Bhopal-Jabalpur. Also, a moderate to dense fog in 22 districts will be observed on Sunday.

Night temperature to drop further after Jan 12

Bhopal’s Meteorological Department scientist SN Sahu said that similar weather will prevail in the state for the next few days. Despite the passing of the rain system, there will be severe cold.

Meteorologist Sahu said, 'The cyclonic circulation system is active over Uttar Pradesh. The second Indo-Cyclonic Circulation is over Rajasthan. At the same time, the trough line is passing from Gujarat to Uttar Pradesh.

Due to this, the weather of Madhya Pradesh has also changed. A Western Disturbance is becoming active again on January 8, which will last till January 12. There is also a possibility of fog and light rain.

Also, the clouds will disperse after the system. Due to this, northern winds will start coming into the state. Due to this the night temperature will drop further.