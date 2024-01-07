MP: PM Modi Praises Shivpuri’s Singer Swasti Mehul, Says Her Ram Bhajan Keeps Resonating In Ears |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): PM Modi posted a bhajan video of Shivpuri’s singer Swasti Mehul Jain titled as “Mere Ram Aayenge” on his X handle on Friday night. Appreciating the bhajan, the Prime Minister said that once you listen to Swasti Ji’s hymn, it keeps resonating in your ears.

“If you listen to this Swasti Ji’s bhajan, it will keep resonating in your ears for a long time. This bhajan can fill your heart with myriad emotions and your eyes with tears,” wrote Modi in the caption as he released the video.

स्वस्ति जी का ये भजन एक बार सुन लें तो लंबे समय तक कानों में गूंजता रहता है। आंखों को आंसुओं से, मन को भावों से भर देता है। #ShriRamBhajan https://t.co/0nD3XmAbzk — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 6, 2024

Swasti hails from MP’s Shivpuri

In fact, Swasti Mehul is a resident of Mahal Colony in Shivpuri city of Bhopal district. In the past also, Swasti had been in headlines after she released a ‘Corona Awareness’ song on social media handle.

This time she is being praised for her bhajan dedicated to the Ayodhya ram Temple consecration ceremony. Only 2 weeks are left in the ceremony and preparations are going on with a huge pomp and show across the country.

The Prime Minister will be participating in the ceremony as a chief guest, Meanwhile, PM Modi has shared Shivpuri's Swasti Mehul's Ram Bhajan on his X handle and appreciated it.

Started singing from childhood

Swasti Mehul, 27, daughter of businessman Arvid Jain belongs from Shivpuri. Currently, she is living in Delhi. Swasti has been into singing since her childhood and she took inspiration from her brothers.

She started her singing journey from learning bhajan and in 2018 she took training in classical music from Mita Pandit of Gwalior Gharana. She also plays guitar and piano and is very popular on social media platforms.