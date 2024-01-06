Ayodhya Ram Temple Preps: Ram Temple Kites To Adore Indore Skies This Makar Sankranti, Business Of 1.5 Crores Estimated | Pintu Namdev

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Indore markets are already set for Makar Sankranti as the various shops are decorated with kites of vibrant colours and different shapes! But this Sankranti is going to be different with the kites having the name of Lord Rama and picture of ‘Ayodhya Ram Temple,’ pasted on them.

Indore’s kite seller Zakir, who has created these special Ram Mandir kites said that, “This year, we are going to celebrate January 22 as Deepawali. For the special occasion of the Ram temple consecration ceremony, we have created these special kinds of kites to celebrate the arrival of Rama.”

Pintu Namdev

“The demand for these kites are also continuously rising among the customers. We have kites ranging from Rs 2 to Rs 475 and strings ranging from Rs 40 to Rs 500. This year, a huge craze will be observed among people as Makar Sankranti and Ram Temple consecration ceremony is happening back to back. From January 14 (Makar Sankranti) to January 22 the Indore skies are to be covered with colourful kites,” the kite seller added.

Pintu Namdev

Appeal for birds

The kites seller also said that he will not be selling the dangerous strings as they can not only hurt people but also claim the lives of many birds flying in the sky. He said, “Festivals are important but the lives of birds and animals are equally important.”

Pintu Namdev

Business Of 1.5 Crores Estimated

There are approximately 200 kite shops in Indore. Looking at the craze and rising demand of Ram Temple kites this time, a business of Rs1.15 - Rs1.50 crore has been estimated. Indore’s kites and strings are not only demanded in the city but also in areas around the city. There is also a huge demand for kites from Ujjain, Gujarat, Karnataka and even China.