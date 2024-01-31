MP: Govt's Failure To Keep Promises Made To Rape Victim In Mandsaur

Mandsaur (Madhya Pradesh): Raising serious concern over not fulfilling the promises made by former Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, local MLA Vipin Jain demanded immediate relief measures for the victim and her family of a brutal gangrape incident reported on June 26, 2018.

In a letter to Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, Jain urged for immediate action in fulfilling the promised relief measures as announced by then CM Chouhan.

He emphasised the urgency of providing financial support to ensure uninterrupted education for the victim and her sister. Jain also highlighted the burden faced by the family due to pending school fees. According to reports, the victim and her sister have fee dues and other expenses, amounting to Rs 14 lakh.

Jain expressed disappointment that, like many other announcements by the former Chief Minister, this promise has also remained unfulfilled. The victim's parents have been served a notice by the school management to deposit the due amount.

In the letter, Jain stated that the government has not taken the responsibility of promises made by former CM Chouhan seriously and urged for action to be taken in this matter.

He requested a necessary investigation into the pending promises for the victim and her family and for steps to be taken to deposit the remaining amounts. He also urged the CM to instruct competent authorities to deposit the amount for education and other necessary items for the victim and her family.

Meanwhile, former MLA and BJP state spokesperson Yashpal Singh Sisodia demanded action against the school management for disclosing the victim's identity through the notice, which is a violation of her rights. Sisodia emphasised the victim's privacy and dignity and urged CM Yadav to take strict action against those responsible.

Notably, the incident that occurred on June 26, 2018, in Mandsaur, where a schoolgirl was lured with laddus by two criminals and later was gang-raped. The accused threw her into the nearby bushes.

The incident shocked the local community and drew national attention, leading to widespread outrage and demands for justice. The police and administration took swift action, resulting in the apprehension and trial of the perpetrators. The court sentenced both accused to capital punishment, providing some relief to the victim's family and serving as a deterrent for potential offenders.

Former CM Chouhan had met the victim during her treatment at Indore’s MYH and assured her of security, education, and support. However, due to the school management's stubbornness, the victim and her elder sister's results were withheld last year for not paying the fees. It was only after Chief Minister Chouhan's intervention that the results were released.

The school management claims to have received some money from the Red Cross Society for the two sisters, but no further payment has been made, resulting in a notice being issued to the girls' parents for the outstanding amount of Rs 14 lakh for the period 2018-2024.