MP: Govt Girls School Holds Voter Awareness Poster Exhibition

Kukshi (Madhya Pradesh): Kukshi Government Girls School organised a voter awareness poster exhibition under systematic voters' education and electoral participation (SVEEP) activities. Under the guidance of principal Narendra Kumar Sirvi, students displayed several eye-catching posters and charts with slogans like "Go immediately to vote", "Aware Voter-Aware Nation" and "Vote for Better India”.

District SVEEP nodal officer Brijkant Shukla and returning officer SDM RC Khatediya encouraged students to mobilise voters in their communities and ensure that everyone votes on November 17. Both the officers also advised staff members to cast their votes on priority basis. The mentioned programme was conducted on the instructions of district election officer and collector Priyank Mishra, district panchayat CEO Shringar Srivastava and deputy district election officer Ashwini Kumar Rawat.