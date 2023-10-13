Indore: E-Cell At SoE To Promote Entrepreneurship

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): As entrepreneurship has become a new buzzword in emergent India, the School of Economics, an entity of Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya, inaugurated its Entrepreneurship-Cell (E-Cell) at an induction programme named Genesis Fusion 1.0 at the university auditorium on Thursday.

DAVV vice-chancellor Prof Renu Jain, SoE head Dr Kanhaiya Ahuja, former UGC secretary Rajneesh Jain, iLead School of Business chairman Jagdish Verma and Chatar Patar Foods director Prashant Kulkarni were present.

Verma elaborated on the significance of fusion of practical aspects of life into academics to extract the most out of students' respective college lives. He also elaborated upon the importance of soft skills when it comes to real-life business dynamics.

Kulkarni too elaborated on the varying challenges that are to be handled and opportunities that are to be actively sought out during the life of any entrepreneurial venture by giving anecdotes from his own experience.

Jain illustrated the scope of growth that people who are capable of generating value now have in India, due rise of the middle class and significant demographic dividend.

Jain gave the closing remarks about the importance of ethics and compassion.

Ahuja said that the E-Cell aimed at fostering innovation, entrepreneurship, and leadership among SoE students, equipping them with the skills to thrive in the competitive business landscape.

