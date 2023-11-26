MP: Governor Visits Ambedkar Memorial, Infantry Museum In Mhow

Mhow (Madhya Pradesh): Governor Mangubhai Patel arrived in Mhow on a two-day visit on Saturday afternoon. He straightaway went to Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar Memorial at Kali Paltan and was welcomed by the committee members and secretary Rajesh Wankhede. The Governor laid a wreath at the statue of Dr Ambedkar and offered floral tributes to the ashes of Baba Saheb kept in the main hall of the memorial.

From the memorial, the Governor went to see Asia's first Infantry Research Centre and Museum on Mall Road. Here he learned about the history of the Infantry Corps from 1757 to 2020. The museum houses statues, murals and photo galleries depicting the bravery and sacrifices of infantry soldiers. The history of famous battles of Plassey, Saragarhi, Buxar and the history of Indo-Pak war of 1947, 1965 and 1971 along with the history of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, Maratha, Sikhs, Gorkha and Subhash Chandra Bose etc. have been preserved here.

The history of the First and Second World Wars and that of various army regiments is also preserved in the museum. Weapons and vehicles used by the Infantry are also on display. From the museum, the Governor went to Choral Resort where he went boating and admired the natural beauty of the place.