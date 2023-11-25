Bhopal: Irked Over Wife's Behaviour, Man Kills Self

Representational Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A 50-year-old man allegedly died by suicide at his house in Habibganj on Friday.

Habibganj police station house officer (SHO) Manish Raj Singh Bhadoria said that the man has been identified as Gautam Mehdele (50). He used to reside in Sai Baba Nagar along with his wife. His son and daughter-in-law also used to reside in the neighbourhood.

Mehdele and his wife used to work as house helps at several bungalows. On Friday evening, Gautam returned home before his wife and locked himself in the washroom.

When his daughter-in-law arrived at the house to check on him, she found that Mehdele was inside the washroom. When she knocked on the door, she received no response for a long time. Later, the man’s wife, son and other kin arrived and broke the door open to find him hanging. The police were informed and he was taken to JP hospital, where he was pronounced dead by the doctors.

The cops have also found a suicide note on the spot, which stated that the man was irked over his wife’s behaviour with him. Further probe in the case was underway.