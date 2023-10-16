MP: Goods Worth Lakhs Gutted As Fire Breaks Out In Warehouses

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): A major fire broke out in a cotton warehouse in Juna Somwariya area here on Saturday evening. The fire spread rapidly and reached the wood warehouse located nearby. As soon as the information was received, 10-12 fire tenders reached the spot and after a lot of effort the fire was controlled, but by then the goods worth lakhs kept in both the warehouses were burnt to ashes.

According to information, there is a cotton warehouse of Irfan Mansoori in front of Hela Jamaatkhana under Jiwajiganj police station area, where the fire broke out late on Saturday evening. Within no time the fire took a huge form and engulfed the nearby wooden warehouse also. The fire was so severe that the flames were visible far and wide in the darkness of the night. Due to this, chaos spread in the entire area. The people of the surrounding area tried to extinguish the fire. Meanwhile, more than a dozen firefighters reached the spot and after much effort brought the fire under control.

CSP Sumit Agrawal said that more than a dozen fire brigades reached the spot and barely controlled the fire. If the fire was not extinguished in time, it would have reached the scrap warehouse and nearby houses. The reason for the fire is not clear at present. The damage caused by the fire has not even been assessed. He said that the cotton warehouse belongs to Irfan Mansoori, the wooden warehouse belongs to Afzal Qureshi and the scrap warehouse belongs to Afzal’s son Sohail Qureshi.

Afzal’s brother Farooq said that he has suffered a loss of around Rs 10 lakh due to the fire. At the same time, the damage to the cotton warehouse has not been assessed.

