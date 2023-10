FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A youth from Dewas, who is incapable of walking, was admitted to a city hospital. He did not have sufficient money to rent an ambulance to return to his home district after the treatment.

The members of Indore Ambulance Welfare Society collected money among themselves and safely sent Guman Singh to his house in Satwas, Dewas.

Imran Khan, a member of the Indore Ambulance Welfare Society, not only sent the patient home, but also arranged ration for his family.