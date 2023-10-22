 MP: Gold, Silver Worth Rs 14 Crore Seized
FP News ServiceUpdated: Sunday, October 22, 2023, 11:06 PM IST
Ratlam (Madhya Pradesh): In a significant action on illegal transporting of valuables, Banswara police, on Sunday, seized gold and silver jewellery worth Rs 14 crore and handed the case to the Income Tax and GST department. Intercepting the cargo in Danpur village, Banswara tehsil of Rajasthan district, as it was being transported from Ratlam without proper documentation, the police apprehended three persons. The cargo was linked to the renowned Jewelers brand of Ratlam.

They were en route to Banswara and Kota with the gold and silver jewellery. The search uncovered 17.931 kg of gold and 49.831 kg of silver jewellery. The police promptly arrested the trio and confiscated the jewellery.

