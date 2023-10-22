Indore: Two Persons Arrested For Mobile Phone Snatching  

Representative Image | APN Live

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Acting on a tip-off, a joint team of the crime branch and Vijay Nagar police on Saturday arrested two persons Ashish Singh and Pankaj alias Golu in connection with mobile phone snatching incidents.

Two mobile phones were seized from them after they were unable to show the invoice for the same and further investigation is underway into the case.

They allegedly informed the police that they had snatched a mobile phone from a person near Hotel Sayaji a few days ago.

They confessed to snatching two more phones in Vijay Nagar and Tukoganj areas. The accused were handed over to Vijay Nagar police for further investigation into the case.

Man arrested for stealing two mobile phones

A youth, who had stolen two phones from an under-construction house in the Lasudia area, was arrested and two phones were recovered from him.

According to the police, acting on a tip-off, accused Chanki Uike, a resident of Silver Park Colony was arrested for stealing mobile phones from the under-construction house in May. The phone's owner was sleeping while keeping the phones on charging and the accused managed to steal the phones.