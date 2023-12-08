MP: GM-WR Inspects Ratlam-Dahod Section

Ratlam (Madhya Pradesh): General Manager Western Railway Ashok Kumar Mishra undertook inspection of safety, security and passengers amenities in Ratlam-Dahod section of Ratlam rail division along with senior officials of Western Railway on Thursday.

According to railway information, GM WR commenced his inspection by GM special train from Dahod railway station. During inspection of Dahod railway station, GM WR Mishra inspected Amrit station Yojana works in progress, Dahod railway colony, RPF barrack, health unit and railway’s ambitious project’s progress of manufacturing 9000HP loco for Indian Railways.

Between Dahod and Meghnagar railway station GMWR and senior railway officials inspected Curve No.49 and bridge No.142up between which recently speed restriction bottleneck was removed by Ratlam rail division. During inspection special train was run successfully at the speed of 120KM/hr in the 20 km section from curve No.49 to bridge No.142.

Speaking to reporters at Ratlam railway station on Thursday evening, GM WR Ashok Kumar Mishra said that in 2024, trains would be run at a speed of 160-km/hr between Varodara and Nagda railway sections under the railway’s high-speed project in the second phase.

He said that trains would be operated under the automatic train protection system ‘Kawach’. He said that in the first phase, trains would be run between Mumbai and Ahmedabad and in the second phase between Varodara and Nagda at a speed of 160kms/hr.

He said that many changes have taken place in Ratlam rail division under the high-speed project. When asked, he said that under the Amrit station plan, work was in progress at Meghnagar and other railway stations, including Ratlam railway station.

Proposals for the further development of big stations like Indore-Ujjain have been sent to the Railway Board. When asked, he said that the Patalpani-Kalakund heritage train would be restarted in July next year and would run till the tickets were sold.