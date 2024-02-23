MP: Girl Beats All Odds, Brings Laurels To Sardarpur

FP Photo

Sardarpur (Madhya Pradesh): In a heartwarming tale of triumph over adversity, Chetna Maru, a resident of Sardarpur village in Dhar district, has proven that talent knows no boundaries, not even poverty.

Despite facing the untimely loss of her father and her mother's subsequent remarriage, Chetna, along with her two siblings, found solace and support in the loving care of her grandparents Narsingh Maru, 71, and Geeta Maru, 61.

Together, they ran a vegetable shop to make ends meet, with Chetna pitching in while pursuing her education.

Chetna's passion for sports shone through from a tender age and her dedication has now brought glory to Sardarpur as well.

Recognising her exceptional achievements and unwavering spirit, Chief Minister Mohan Yadav honoured Chetna with the prestigious Pankh Sports Achievement Award.

At a ceremony held at Kushabhau Thackeray Hall in Bhopal, Chetna received a check of Rs 51,000, a medal, and a certificate, highlighting her remarkable journey from the vegetable shop to the sports arena.

At an age of 18, Chetna has already participated in three national sports competitions held in Haryana, Odisha and Madhya Pradesh and represented state in football. Her standout performance at the Khelo India Youth Games in Balaghat earned her the title of national level goalkeeper and a well-deserved bronze medal.

Now, she is a regular student of Bachelor of Physical Education in RNTU University, Bhopal.

Chetna, speaking to Free Press, shared that her grandparents are like parents to her and her two siblings. Despite their young age, they assist their grandparents in managing a vegetable shop whenever they are not occupied with school or play. Chetna expressed her aspiration to become a police officer to fulfil her dream of supporting her grandparents in their old age and helping them achieve their aspirations.