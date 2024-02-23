 MP: Energy Minister Pradhuman Singh Tomar Spotted Cleaning Drinking Water Basins At Canteen Of Gwalior Central Jail (WATCH)
Harshita MaheshwariUpdated: Friday, February 23, 2024, 06:54 PM IST
Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): The Energy Minister of Madhya Pradesh, Pradhuman Singh Tomar has once again captured attention with his unconventional approach. Tomar, known for his frequent appearances in headlines, recently made an impromptu visit to Gwalior Central Jail to inspect its facilities where he was spotted cleaning drinking water basins at the canteen.

Notably, during his visit, Minister Tomar noticed unclean conditions in the jail's canteen and immediately took it upon himself to clean the area. Onlookers present at the time captured videos of Tomar personally engaging in the cleaning process, which quickly circulated on social media platforms.

Following the cleaning activity, the Energy Minister proceeded to inspect the facilities of the Central Jail. He interacted with inmates and also took the opportunity to meet with their relatives to discuss the prison's conditions and arrangements for visitors.

Engaging with the jail staff, Tomar provided guidance on improving and maintaining the facilities. He emphasised the importance of having well-maintained systems and remarked that it is satisfying when systems are in good order. Despite his position, Tomar humbly stated that he is not wealthy, powerful, or influential, attributing any successes to the blessings and support of the people.

Tomar's unexpected visit and hands-on approach to improving conditions at Gwalior Central Jail have once again highlighted his unique style of governance, garnering praise from many quarters.

