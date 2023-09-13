MP: GDPS Khargone Students Bring Laurels | FP Photo

Khargone (Madhya Pradesh): Gokul Das Public School (GDPS) swelled with pride as Priyawrat Singh Tomar, a student of Class XI, got selected for national-level rifle shooting competition organised by the School Games Federation of India (SGFI).

The state-level competition organised in Indore saw the participation of 540 students across the State, where Priyawrat secured the third position in the Under 17 category. Priyawrat gave the credit for his prowess to his shooting instructor Sugam Singh Rajput and his parents.

He also urged other students to show equal interest in sports as they give to their studies. Similarly, Kasvi Batve, a Class VI student showed her prowess by securing 5th position in the 22nd National UCMAS exam and got selected for the international event to be held in Malaysia.

Kasvi defeated 5,000 participants at the UCMAS exam held in Jalandhar, Punjab on September 2.

On the excellent achievements of the students, director Ashok Mahajan, chairman Sarita Mahajan, academic director Sanjay Gupta, principal Mandala Vedwati, rifle shooting instructor Sugam Singh Rajput along with teaching staff expressed their happiness and wished for their bright future.