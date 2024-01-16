MP: Gayatri Parivar Spearheads River Purification Campaign

Mandsaur (Madhya Pradesh): Urging the local administration to take steps to prevent pollution in Shivna River, Akhil Vishwa Gayatri Parivar continued its purification campaign for the fourth consecutive week. Members actively engaged in 'Shramdaan' tirelessly cleaning the Shivnaghat, emphasising the importance of maintaining the river's cleanliness.

Despite their commendable efforts since 2009, the government administration has yet to address the issue of industrial pollution in the river. Harsh Sharma, in-charge of the Shivna purification campaign, expressed distress over the continuous contamination of Shivna due to the discharge of dirty water from nearby factories. Sharma urged the administration to take immediate and strict measures to prevent industrial effluents from further polluting the river. The accumulation of filth is posing health risks to devotees taking baths in the sacred river. Sharma emphasised the vital role that rivers, drains, ponds, and step-wells play as sources of drinking water, underscoring the need for special attention to their cleanliness by the administration.

Yogesh Singh Som highlighted the spiritual significance of Shivna. He called upon the citizens to actively participate in the initiative and contribute to the purification of Shivna. Rameshchandra Soni urged citizens to prioritise the cleanliness of Shivna over religious sentiments. Soni called for strict actions by the administration against those who contribute to the river pollution.