 MP: Gaurav Yatra taken out in Mhow
FP News ServiceUpdated: Friday, April 14, 2023, 02:03 AM IST
Mhow (Madhya Pradesh): The Gaurav Yatra was organised on Thursday in the city on the occasion of the birth anniversary of Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar, the architect of the Indian Constitution. Around 60 Nari Shakti tableaux featured in the yatra along with retired soldiers of Mahar Regiment, devotees and young people from outside.

The city welcomed members of many organisations. Devotees came from Gujarat, Maharashtra, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh and Madhya Pradesh. Despite heat, the pilgrims walked with their belongings on their heads. Ayurvedic doctors were engaged in treating devotees who fell sick.

Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, former Chief Minister Kamal Nath, former UP CM and Samajwadi Party leader Akhilesh Yadav, among others will lay wreaths at Dr Ambedkar Memorial on Friday. The wife of Mhow Cantonment Board CEO Rajendra C Jagtap presented a huge Buddha statue to the memorial committee. It will be unveiled by Shivraj Singh Chouhan.

