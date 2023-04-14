Indore: IIPS students learn about birds from ornithologist Bhalu Mondhe

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): It was not a usual class for students of IIPS on Thursday. Instead of studying books, they were learning about birds.

“It had to be that way as the teacher was noted ornithologist and environmentalist, Padma Shri Bhalu Mondhe,” said IIPS director Prof BK Tripathi.

“Madhya Pradesh's state bird is Dudhraj. Many birds like Chhoti Silhi, Purple Heron, Quail, Munia, Silverbill are found in Indore,” he told the students.

The occasion was a seminar and exhibition organised by the Setu Club of IIPS which was aimed at creating awareness about the importance of conserving and providing shelter to birds and animals on the campus.

The members of Setu Club have also taken up the responsibility of treating and caring for a sick dog living on the campus.

Vice-chancellor Prof Renu Jain said that a lot can be learnt from environment.

Yamini Karmarkar and Shraddha Soni coordinated the programme.