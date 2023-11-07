MP: Ganja Plants Worth ₹54.4 Lakh Seized In Sendhwa, Two Arrested

Representative Image

Sendhwa (Madhya Pradesh): Continuing their effort to curb illegal activities such as gambling, betting, selling and transportation of illicit liquor, illegal cattle breeding and drugs from the region in view of the upcoming assembly elections, police confiscated a substantial quantity of ganja plants.

Acting on a tip-off, police raided the fields of Jugniya and Wangariya, residents of Ghat Falya Dhokalyapani. Police received the information that the accused had planted ganja between cotton and tuar crops in their fields.

Following the directives of SP Puneet Gehlot, two teams of police were dispatched under the guidance of additional SP Anil Kumar Patidar and SDOP Kamal Singh Chouhan and police station in-charge Dinesh Singh Kushwah.

During the operation, one team raided the farm of Wangaria Barela and seized as many as 413 plants of ganja, weighing 3.16 quintals worth Rs 31.6 lakh and the other team raided the farm of Juganiya Barela and seized 238 ganja plants, weighing 2.28 quintals worth Rs 22.8 Lakh. A total of 651 ganja plants amounting to 5.4 quintals worth Rs 54.4 lakh were seized.

Police have booked both accused under relevant sections of the NDPS Act and the IPC. Police station in-charge Dinesh Singh Kushwah, Ramesh Singh Chouhan, Manish Solanki, Rekha Pandey and other officers played a commendable role during the operation.

