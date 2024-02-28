MP: Fraudsters Target Teachers In Gandhwani, Withdraw Money Under The Guise Of Loan

Representative Image | File photo

Gandhwani (Madhya Pradesh): In a distressing turn of events, teachers of Gandhwani tehsil are being targeted through deceptive means, causing them significant financial losses and mental anguish. The teachers revealed that fraudulent individuals are tricking them into signing some papers and collecting cheques for loans and other purposes.

Subsequently, money is being withdrawn from their accounts without their consent. One such case was reported where a teacher identified as Kishan Davar is falling victim to a fraudulent scheme that has been siphoning off his hard-earned money.

Davar, who posted at Raipuriya Primary School, recently shared his ordeal. He revealed that his salary, deposited in September last year, is being deducted as soon as it hits his account. Upon investigation, it was discovered that a company, under the guise of loan processing, had been withdrawing money from his account without his consent.

Narrating his misery, Davar disclosed that he had previously met with an individual named Aansoo from Dhamnod village in Dhar. Under the pretext of assisting him in obtaining a loan, Aansoo coerced Davar into signing two cheques and other documents. Since then, money has been automatically drained from his account, totalling over Rs 2.4 lakh since September 2023.

Despite a monthly salary deposit of Rs 38,000, Davar is left with only a fraction of his earnings, with the rest being siphoned off by these fraudsters. This disturbing trend highlights the urgent need for greater vigilance and awareness among teachers and the community at large.

It serves as a stark reminder of the importance of verifying the authenticity of financial transactions and not succumbing to deceptive offers. Authorities are urged to investigate these incidents promptly and take stringent action against those responsible for preying on the integrity of teachers. When contacted, Gandhwani police station in-charge Kailash Baria assured, "In the case of cheating on teachers, an investigation will be done and action will be taken."

More teachers fall prey to fraud

Not only Kishan Davar, but more teachers in Gandhwani tehsil are falling victim to fraud. One, Devisingh Sisodia, a primary school teacher posted at Khedi village, said, "Rs 69,000 have been fraudulently withdrawn from my account. There was a discussion with a Dhamnod resident regarding the loan, and the money is being withdrawn from the salary account. Will go to the police for action."

Other teachers, who wish to remain anonymous, shared their harrowing experiences. They highlighted that, despite lodging a complaint with the police, no action has been taken yet. The situation has worsened for their families, as a teacher's daughter explained, "Every month, as soon as salary is deposited, most of it gets deducted.

This time, only Rs 1,000 was left, and the rest was taken out by the fraudsters. This has caused a financial crisis for us, as no money remains in our account."

The family has appealed to the police to stop the unauthorised withdrawals and has applied to close the account to prevent further fraud. They urge the authorities to take swift action to apprehend the culprits and prevent more teachers from falling victim to this fraudulent scheme.