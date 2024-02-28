MP Cop & Liquor Story: Drunk Cop Spotted Sleeping With 'Friend' On Handcart Parked At Roadside

MP: Drunk And Wasted Damoh Cop Caught Sleeping On Handcart With Another Drunkard; Video Viral |

Damoh (Madhya Pradesh): In an embarrassing incident putting question mark on the conduct of MP police, a head constable in Damoh was spotted sleeping on a hand cart parked on the roadside, under the influence of alcohol. The video is being widely circulated on the social media.

The incident is said to be of Monday evening and the police constable was lying on the cart wearing his uniform.

In the viral video, the head constable is seen sleeping under the influence of alcohol on a handcart with a drunkard in an empty shed near Jabalpur Naka at Damoh district headquarters. A person made a video of this and made it viral on social media, after which the police department swung into action. This matter reached the police officers and the police have also started investigating it. Action will be initiated after the cop is identified.

Cop not identified yet

The video is being widely shared on social media. CSP Abhishek Tiwari said that it is being ascertained who the policeman is. “Information will be taken about the circumstances under which he created this scene and if he is found guilty, action will be taken against him,” he said.