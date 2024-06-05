 MP: Four Students Of Sendhwa Public School Shine In NEET (UG) 2024
Updated: Wednesday, June 05, 2024, 11:32 PM IST
Sendhwa (Madhya Pradesh): In a remarkable achievement, four students from Sendhwa Public School showcased their excellence in the results of the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) UG 2024.

Tia Thackeray (531), Kushal Goyal (503), Yuvraj Sharma (481), and Mehak Sariwal (381) demonstrated their academic prowess by securing impressive marks in the highly competitive examination.

These students exemplify the spirit of hard work and perseverance, balancing their NEET preparation alongside their Class 12 studies. Their outstanding performance stands as a testament to their unwavering commitment to academic excellence.

Acknowledging the pivotal role played by their teachers and families in their journey, the students expressed gratitude for the guidance and support received throughout their preparation.

In recognition of this remarkable feat, chairman Rajendra Motiani, vice-president Kailashchandra Agarwal and Sohanlal Goyal, secretary Shyam Ekdi, co-secretary Ajay Jain, Jogeshwar Sahu, along with principal Rajkumar Ajmera and all faculty members, extended their heartfelt congratulations to the achievers.

